Leeds United and Huddersfield Town are not too far apart in their respective valuations of Whites’ midfield target Lewis O’Brien, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Elland Road outfit have identified the 22-year-old as an ideal candidate to bolster their midfield options after missing out on the signing of Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

Leeds have been in talks over the signing of O’Brien, but are yet to reach an agreement, with Huddersfield holding out for a £10m fee for the midfielder.

The Whites, who have tried offering Huddersfield players in an attempt to bring their asking price for O’Brien down, remain hopeful of striking a deal with the Championship side.

While nothing is imminent as of yet, Marcelo Bielsa’s side and Huddersfield are not too far apart in their valuations of the former Bradford City loan star.

With the two clubs not too far apart in their valuations of O’Brien, Leeds will be hoping that they can get a deal for the midfielder across the line soon.

The Yorkshire-based club have until the end of the month to complete the signing of O’Brien, but are likely to want to do the deal sooner, with the season starting this weekend.

Leeds have added Junior Firpo and Kristoffer Klaesson to their senior squad so far and will be hoping to add O’Brien to it soon.