Leicester City have initiated contact with Southampton in their pursuit of defender Jannik Vestergaard, according to talkSPORT.

The 29-year-old centre-back has a year left on his Southampton contract and is open to a move away from the south coast club this summer.

His impressive performances for Denmark in the European Championship earned him suitors in mainland Europe, but he is believed to be keener on staying in the Premier League.

There was talk of Tottenham being interested in him, but that has cooled off and Leicester are the club who are claimed to be keen on getting their hands on him.

And the Foxes have now made a firm move to snap up the player from Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

Leicester have contacted Southampton to open talks about signing Vestergaard.

The talks are still at an early stage and it remains to be seen how quickly they progress.

Southampton would like to keep him but are ready to let the centre-back go if their valuation is matched.

With three weeks left in the window, Leicester do have time to press the accelerator for Vestergaard.