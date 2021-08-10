Manchester United have no interest in letting go of Anthony Martial despite speculation of interest from Inter, according to the BBC.

Martial missed the last three months of last season due to a knee injury and returned to pre-season with Manchester United last week.

There is speculation over his future at Manchester United with suggestions that he could be on his way to Italy.

Inter are believed to be interested in roping him in as Romelu Lukaku’s replacement during the ongoing summer transfer window.

But it has been claimed that Manchester United are not interested in selling the Frenchman this month.

Martial is very much in Manchester United’s plans and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to use him.

Inter also do not have the funds needed to prize the forward away from Manchester United this summer.

With Marcus Rashford out until October and Edinson Cavani only returning from his summer break this week, Martial is likely to feature heavily at the start of the season.

The forward also has three years left on his contract and the club are in no mood to sell him.