West Ham United have made an offer to Martin Braithwaite, but the Barcelona star is holding out on a move as he wants to see if Tottenham Hotspur will approach him with a proposal, it has been claimed in Spain.

With a Europa League campaign on the cards the Hammers are keen on bolstering their frontline and have identified Barcelona striker Braithwaite as a potential recruit.

The Catalans need to reduce their wage bill this summer and Braithwaite is among the players put up for sale, with the club looking to move him on as soon as possible.

And according to Catalonia-based daily Sport, West Ham have already made Braithwaite an offer, in a bid to take him to the London Stadium.

However, the Dane is yet to agree to a deal, with the Hammers not being his preferred destination as he is waiting to see if he will receive a proposal from Spurs.

Braithwaite is among the names Tottenham have on their list of players to bring in if Kane leaves the club this summer, with Manchester City keen on him.

Spurs are tipped to try to bring in two strikers if Kane departs and Braithwaite is a candidate to replace the England captain.

Braithwaite’s contract at Barcelona runs until the summer of 2024, but it remains to be seen where he will end up playing next season with West Ham keen on him, while Spurs could also make a move for him in the coming weeks.