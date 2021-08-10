Leeds United are the best they have been for a long time and the players will be excited by the prospect of having the fans back, feels former Whites star David Prutton.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side wrapped up pre-season with a 2-2 draw against Villarreal and are now gearing up for their Premier League opener against Manchester United.

Leeds will lock horns with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at Old Trafford on Saturday before hosting Everton at Elland Road the following weekend, with fans set to return in full.

Former Leeds star Prutton feels having the fans back while the Whites are the best they have been in for a long time will be a mouth watering prospect for Bielsa and co.

Prutton pointed out how Leeds now have fantastic players, a great manager in Bielsa, competition from England’s top sides and insisted that these are golden times for the club.

“Leeds United will get their first taste of having their fans back in full at next weekend’s clash at Manchester United, followed by the Elland Road fixture against Everton the following weekend“, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“I’m not being positive just for the sake of being positive but I would like to think that the return of fans in full would be to their benefit.

“I remember playing at Elland Road back in the Premier League for Southampton and it was packed.

“It was the same when I watched games there as a kid on the odd occasion that I went across to Elland Road.

“The things that you remember are the real primal things, the sheer volume of noise and the size of the crowd and just the passion that was flowing out of the terraces.

“That should be a mouth watering proposition for the current crop of Leeds United players because they are playing for the club when the Whites are the best they have been for a very long time.

“These are golden times for those types of players.”

With fans set to return for the 2021/22 season, Leeds will be hopeful of using it to their advantage as they look to go from strength to strength this term.