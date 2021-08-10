Serie A giants Napoli are considering a swoop to sign Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri in the ongoing transfer window.

The Ivorian spent the latter half of last season on loan at Bordeaux and has been back at Fulham this summer.

He has a year left on his contract and both the club and the player are prepared to part ways on a permanent transfer by the end of the transfer window.

Seri’s agents have been sounding out clubs across Europe and are hopeful of finding a new home for the midfielder in the coming weeks.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Napoli are considering making a move to sign the Ivorian midfielder this month.

A serious knee injury to Diego Demme has forced Napoli into the market for a midfielder in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Seri has emerged as an option and the Serie A giants are mulling over whether to try and sign the midfielder this summer.

Galatasaray are also keeping tabs on his situation and could make a move for him in the coming weeks.

