The Ivorian spent the latter half of last season on loan at Bordeaux and has been back at Fulham this summer.
He has a year left on his contract and both the club and the player are prepared to part ways on a permanent transfer by the end of the transfer window.
Seri’s agents have been sounding out clubs across Europe and are hopeful of finding a new home for the midfielder in the coming weeks.
According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Napoli are considering making a move to sign the Ivorian midfielder this month.
A serious knee injury to Diego Demme has forced Napoli into the market for a midfielder in the final weeks of the transfer window.
Seri has emerged as an option and the Serie A giants are mulling over whether to try and sign the midfielder this summer.
Galatasaray are also keeping tabs on his situation and could make a move for him in the coming weeks.
