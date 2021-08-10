 

The Ivorian spent the latter half of last season on loan at Bordeaux and has been back at Fulham this summer.

 

He has a year left on his contract and both the club and the player are prepared to part ways on a permanent transfer by the end of the transfer window.

 

 

Seri’s agents have been sounding out clubs across Europe and are hopeful of finding a new home for the midfielder in the coming weeks.

 

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Napoli are considering making a move to sign the Ivorian midfielder this month.

 

 

A serious knee injury to Diego Demme has forced Napoli into the market for a midfielder in the final weeks of the transfer window.

 

Seri has emerged as an option and the Serie A giants are mulling over whether to try and sign the midfielder this summer.

 

 

Galatasaray are also keeping tabs on his situation and could make a move for him in the coming weeks.

 

