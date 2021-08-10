West Ham United target Nikola Milenkovic trained with Fiorentina today as he waits for the clubs to iron out the final details of the transfer and give him the green light to fly to London.

The Hammers have identified Milenkovic as an ideal candidate to strengthen their defence this summer and are in advanced talks with Fiorentina over a deal.

West Ham are edging closer to reaching an agreement with Fiorentina over a €16m fee, plus bonuses, for the transfer of the defender, with only the final details of the deal left to be settled.

As West Ham and Fiorentina continue to work to reach a final agreement, Milenkovic took part in La Viola’s training session today, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Though the Serbia international appear to set to join David Moyes’ side, he is still waiting for the green light from Fiorentina to travel to England.

West Ham and Fiorentina are optimistic about reaching an agreement soon and the central defender could be in line to fly to London soon.

The final details of the deal that are yet to be ironed out are related to the fees Milenkovic’s agents will receive from the transfer.

West Ham kick-off their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on Sunday and it remains to be seen if they can complete the defender’s signing in time for the season opener.