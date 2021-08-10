Liverpool defender Tony Gallacher’s proposed transfer to Sunderland collapsed due to a row over the size of the sell-on clause to be inserted in the agreement, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old defender appeared to be on his way to the Stadium of Light last month after a deal was in place for him to leave Liverpool during the ongoing transfer window.

Sunderland had reached an agreement with the Premier League club to release Gallacher from his contract and enable them to snap him up on a free transfer.

The deal meant that Liverpool would have been entitled to a hefty sell-on fee should the Wearside-based club sell the Scottish left-back in the future.

However, it then emerged that Lee Johnson’s side had pulled out of a proposed deal to sign the former Falkirk defender from Liverpool this summer.

And it appears that Gallacher’s move from Liverpool to the League One club fell through due to a row over the size of the sell-on clause to be included in the deal.

While it is unclear what was the sell-on clause that Liverpool wanted to insert into the agreement, the two clubs seem to have failed to reach an agreement.

With a move to Sunderland now off, Gallacher will have to find another club if he is to leave Anfield this summer.