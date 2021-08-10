Serie A club Salernitana are closing in on the signing of Crotona centre-forward Simy, who is on Tottenham Hotspur’s shortlist of striking options.

Having completed the signings of Pierluigi Gollini, Bryan Gil and Cristian Romero, Spurs have turned their attention towards strengthening their attack.

Tottenham, who maintain that they will not sell Harry Kane this summer, are on the lookout for a new forward to partner the England international in the 2021/22 season.

While Inter’s Lautaro Martinez and Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic are targets for Spurs, Crotone striker Simy is said to be viewed as a cheaper alternative.

However, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side appear to be in line to miss out on Simy, with Serie A club Salernitana closing in on the 29-year-old’s signature, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

The Italian top flight club are prepared to pay Crotone a fee in the region of €6m to acquire Simy’s services and are hopeful of getting the deal over the line soon.

Salernitana and Serie B outfit Crotone are expected to sit down for negotiations and finalise the transfer of the Nigeria international in the next 48 hours.

Salernitana are also said to have opened talks with the striker over personal terms as they look to acquire his services.