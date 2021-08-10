Arsenal star Lucas Torreira has re-emerged as a transfer target for Italian club Lazio and the Gunners are willing to sanction a loan deal including an option to buy for the midfielder.

The Uruguay international joined Arsenal from Serie A club Sampdoria for a fee in the region of £25m in 2018, but the move has not gone according to plan for him.

Torreira, who struggled to impress Diego Simeone during his time on loan at Atletico Madrid, is available to leave Arsenal before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 25-year-old midfielder was heavily associated with a move to Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio earlier this summer, but the links appeared to have cooled down.

However, Torreira has re-emerged as a target for the Serie A outfit with just less than a month to go in the transfer window, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.

With Torreira not in the Gunners’ plans for the future, they are prepared to allow him to leave on an initial loan deal and offer his suitors an option to buy.

Lazio, who have also been linked with a move for Bordeaux midfielder Toma Basic, are tipped to decide whether or not to pursue a deal for Torreira in the coming days.

Torreira is said to be keen on a return to Italy this summer, having previously spent time with Sampdoria and Pescara.