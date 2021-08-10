Inter have not ruled out the possibility of a swoop for Everton striker Moise Kean as a potential alternative to top targets Dusan Vlahovic and Duvan Zapata as they look to find a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

The Serie A champions are in the market for a new striker after they reached an agreement with Premier League giants Chelsea over the sale of Lukaku for €115m.

Inter have identified Fiorentina’s Vlahovic and Atalanta’s Zapata as ideal candidates to replace the Belgian, but have struggled to make significant progress in their attempts to sign either of them.

With deals for Vlahovic and Zapata proving to be difficult, the Italian top flight club are alive to potential alternatives.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Inter could make a move for Everton’s Kean.

Kean was first offered to Inter by Mino Raiola during talks over a deal for PSV Eindhoven right-back Denzel Dumfries, who is also a target for Everton.

While it was claimed that Inter turned the offer to sign the Italy international initially, he appears to a serious option to replace Lukaku now.

Apart from Kean, Inter have also identified Everton linked Joaquin Correa as another alternative to Vlahovic and Zapata.