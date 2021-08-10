Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs interested in signing Noni Madueke this summer, but PSV Eindhoven are adamant that he is not for sale, according to the Daily Express.

The 19-year-old has made strides forward as a player since joining Dutch top flight club PSV Eindhoven from Tottenham’s youth ranks in the summer of 2018.

Madueke enjoyed his breakthrough season with PSV Eindhoven last term, scoring nine goals from 32 appearances, and has taken that form into the new campaign.

As the England Under-21 international continues to shine for the Eredivisie outfit, he also finds himself on the transfer wish list of several clubs, including Southampton and Tottenham.

Madueke is currently wanted by several teams across Europe, but PSV Eindhoven are adamant that the teenage winger is not for sale this summer.

Roger Schmidt’s side are determined to retain Madueke’s services beyond the summer and it would take a huge offer to persuade them to change their stance.

Apart from Southampton and Tottenham, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with an interest in signing the winger.

There have been suggestions that out of Madueke’s suitors, the German top flight side are the ones willing to offer the most amount of money for his services.