Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic is likely to prove too expensive for Inter this summer, according to The Athletic.

Inter are on the cusp of selling Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea for a fee of €115m, which will be a British transfer record.

With the Belgian on his way back to Chelsea, Inter are in the market for strikers and are closing in on a deal to sign Edin Dzeko from Roma.

Vlahovic, who scored 21 times in Serie A last season for Fiorentina, has also been linked with a move to Inter, along with being of interest to Tottenham as they hunt an attacking reinforcement.

And in a boost for Spurs, it has been claimed the Serbian forward is likely to be beyond Inter’s budget this summer.

The Serie A giants will only be able to spend a small percentage of the sums they are set to receive from Lukaku’s sale.

Fiorentina do not want to sell Vlahovic and are only likely to consider letting him go if they receive offers north of €60m for him.

The north London club are scheduled to meet his agent as well in Milan this week.