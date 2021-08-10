Tottenham Hotspur new boy Bryan Gil is expected to arrive at the club on Tuesday, having sealed a deal last month, according to the Evening Standard.

Spurs confirmed Spanish winger Gil as the latest addition to their attacking department on 26th July, the Spaniard joining the club in a swap-plus-cash deal.

The 20-year-old left La Liga giants Sevilla for £21.6m, a move which also saw Erik Lamela moving to Spain from the north London giants.

Despite signing a new deal at Spurs last month, Gil is yet to arrive at his new club as he was representing his country Spain in the Olympic Games.

And the winger is now to set to report to Spurs on Tuesday having fulfilled his international duty at the Tokyo Olympics.

Gil helped La Roja clinch a silver medal, playing in the gold medal match against Brazil on Saturday, and is now set jet to the English capital following a brief break.

Tottenham are set to begin their Premier League campaign against Manchester City on Sunday and new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be finally able to meet up with his new signing this week.

In addition to Gil, Spurs have also added shot-stopper Pierluigi Gollini and centre-back Cristian Romero to their squad so far in the window and are on the hunt for a new striker.