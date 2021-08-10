Celtic want Vasilis Barkas’ suitors to pay a loan fee and agree to insert a buy option in the deal, amidst interest from PAOK Salonika and a club from Italy, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

The 27-year-old joined the Celtic from Greek top flight club AEK Athens for a fee of around £4.5m last summer, but the move has not gone according to plan for him.

Having struggled to make an impact at Parkhead, Barkas could be on his way out of the club this summer, with Celtic said to be prepared to let him go.

While there are question marks regarding Barkas’ future at Celtic, it emerged on Monday that two clubs are on the verge of making enquiries about his availability.

And it appears Greek outfit PAOK are one of the clubs interested in acquiring the services of the goalkeeper, who is also wanted by an unnamed club in Italy.

A return to Greece is a potential option for Barkas, but he is not prepared to move back to his home country yet and prefers to ply his trade abroad.

Celtic are prepared to allow the 27-year-old to leave on an initial loan deal, but want his suitors to pay a loan fee and agree to insert a buy option in the agreement.

Barkas’ desire to continue plying his trade abroad could give his suitors in Italy an advantage, but it remains to be seen if they are prepared to meet Celtic’s demands.