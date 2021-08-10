Tomas Soucek has insisted that his partnership with Declan Rice in the West Ham United midfield could enable them to improve one another.

The Hammers signed the Czech star on a permanent deal in the summer of last year and he has gone to make 38 Premier League appearances since then, scoring ten goals in the process.

Soucek’s midfield partnership with West Ham team-mate Rice helped the Hammers achieve a sixth-placed finish in the league in the last campaign and earned them a spot in the Europa League in the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old is of the view that although his partnership with Rice has been good so for, both of them have space for improvement.

Soucek insisted that he and Rice can continue to improve one another.

“My partnership with Declan is very good for me and I hope that we can still improve, because there is still space for improving“, Soucek told West Ham United’s official site.

“I am happy that he is still a young guy and a young star, and he can improve next to me and be one of the top central midfielders and I can improve next to him as well.

“We know each other so one can move and the next one can immediately fill in the space, so it is a good relationship.”

It remains to be seen what kind of an impact the duo of Rice and Soucek can make for West Ham in the upcoming season.