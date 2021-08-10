Simon Jordan has revealed that he is surprised that clubs such as Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are not doing enough to sign Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer.

Chelsea are close to working out an agreement to sell Abraham to Roma if the striker agrees to move to Italy this summer.

Arsenal are also interested and the 23-year-old would prefer to move to the Gunners, but they cannot move for him unless Alexandre Lacazette leaves the club this summer.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly pushing to land Abraham for Roma and Jordan feels the forward is struggling with a perception problem in England after being frozen out by Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea in the latter half of last season.

The former Crystal Palace chairman stressed that the striker is a quality goalscorer and believes clubs such as Arsenal and Tottenham should push to sign him from Chelsea given his price tag.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “A lot of players get better the more they don’t play in other people’s eyes because it is always that player was the reason we didn’t do that or him not playing was the reason.

“Tammy Abraham gets worse the less he plays because people’s perception of him is why isn’t he playing.

“He is a good player, he scores pretty much one in two in every format he plays in.

“I think he can play if he is loved and looked after and put into a team that affords him the opportunity to be regularly playing, I think he can get a lot of goals.

“The question for me is at £34m why aren’t Arsenal or Tottenham wanting to get a player like him?

“He is a goalscorer and he is a very technically gifted player as well.”

Chelsea would prefer to see him move to Italy rather than watch Abraham join London rivals Arsenal.