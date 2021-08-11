Arsenal are in advanced talks with Sheffield United over the signing of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for an initial fee in the region of £24m, according to football.london.

Mikel Arteta’s side initially touched base with the representatives of Ajax’s Andre Onana, but then turned their attention towards a homegrown option to bolster their goalkeeping department.

Arsenal made signing a homegrown goalkeeper to provide back-up for Bernd Leno a top priority this summer and identified Sheffield United’s Ramsdale as an ideal candidate.

The north London club had two previous offers rejected by the Blades for the 23-year-old, but are edging closer to reaching an agreement over a deal.

Arsenal are locked in advanced negotiations with the Championship side over the signing of Ramsdale for an initial fee of £24m and are closing in on his signature.

The Emirates Stadium outfit will pay Sheffield United a fee in the region of £24m upfront for the England international, with add-ons potentially taking the sum to £30m.

Having edged closer to the acquisition of Ramsdale’s services, Arsenal, who kick of their Premier League campaign against Brentford on Friday, will be keen to get the deal over the line soon.

The former Bournemouth goalkeeper was left out of Slavisa Jokanovic’s squad to face Carlisle United in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.