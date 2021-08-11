Arsenal’s swoop to sign goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United is close to collapse after face-to-face talks failed to find common ground, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners want to bring in Ramsdale to provide cover for Bernd Leno, but the Blades’ asking price of £35m has complicated matters.

It is claimed that Arsenal hoped to pay just half of that amount for the goalkeeper and have had two formal offers turned down.

The two clubs met for face-to-face discussions over the situation in Hertfordshire on Wednesday, but were unable to agree a deal.

It is suggested that there is still a significant distance between their respective valuations of Ramsdale and now the deal is close to collapsing.

Arsenal look set to have to now look at other options as the new Premier League season looms large on the horizon.

The Gunners are not prepared to pay more than £20m as an initial fee for Ramsdale, which Sheffield United’s owners do not feel is good enough.

The Championship side splashed £18.5m to sign Ramsdale from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020.