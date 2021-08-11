Borussia Dortmund are not worried about losing Chelsea and Manchester City target Erling Haaland to Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sports (12:48).

The 21-year-old is among the most sought-after young prospects in European football and several continental heavyweights are keen on adding him to their ranks.

Premier League outfits Chelsea, Manchester City, Spanish giants Real Madrid and German top flight rivals Bayern Munich are all claimed to be interested in acquiring Haaland’s services.

The striker’s current deal at the Westfalenstadion runs through until the summer of 2024, but he has as release clause in his contract for a fee of around €75m to €80m which will come into effect next summer.

However, Dortmund are not worried about their star striker moving to rivals Bayern Munich.

Both Haaland and his agent Mino Raiola are tipped to demand a lot of money in any move to a new club and the Bavarians will not be able to match the player’s demands.

Bayern Munich have snared away a clutch of top players from Dortmund in recent windows, but as it stands they will be priced out of any move for Haaland.

With the Munich giants unable to afford the Norwegian, it has given the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea boost as they now have one fewer club to compete with for his signature.