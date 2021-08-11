Bayern Munich have decided to try and cash in on Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham target Corentin Tolisso this summer.

Tolisso recently returned to pre-season training with the German champions after recovering from a bout of the virus, but has been told he is not part of the club’s plans.

New Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is ready to let him go as the Frenchman is not part of his scheme of things going forward.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, in an executive board meeting, Bayern Munich have taken the decision to sell him as soon as possible.

The club are now waiting for offers to arrive on their table as they look to push him out of the club before the end of the window.

Bayern Munich signed him from Lyon for a fee of €41.5m plus another €6m in add-ons in the summer of 2017.

But the German champions are prepared to let the player go if they receive around €10m.

Tolisso is keen on a move to the Premier League and Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham are believed to be interested in him.

The Frenchman also has the option of moving to Italy as Juventus have also been keeping tabs on him.