Former top flight star Gordon Dalziel feels Celtic need to make a few more additions to their defence this summer and suggested Josh Doig and Jason Kerr as potential signings.

The Hoops have added the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi, Carl Starfelt, Joe Hart and Liel Abada to their squad following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their new manager.

Celtic have brought in Starfelt and Hart to reinforce their defence, but former top flight star Dalziel is of the view that they need to strengthen the department further this summer.

Dalziel pointed out that the Glasgow giants will have to play plenty of games during the 2021/22 season and stressed the need for the side to sign more defenders.

The Scot went on to suggest Hibernian left-back Doig, who he hailed as a super player, and St. Johnstone centre-back Kerr as potential signings for Postecoglou’s side.

“Celtic need a few in at the back because you are going to be playing a lot of games as well, you need cover, you need two quality players for each position“, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I think Celtic’s transfers will continually keep coming and they must be looking at the defensive options.

“I think Kerr and obviously the young lad at Hibs, Doig, the left-back [would be great additions]; I think he is a super player.

“I think it would be a great piece of business if they got him.“

While it remains to be seen if Doig and Kerr are players of genuine interest to Celtic, the Bhoys are looking to strengthen their defence before the window slams shut, with a new right-back a top priority.