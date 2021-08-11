Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are in talks over a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, it has been claimed in Germany.

Zakaria is a man in demand in the ongoing transfer window having told his club that he wants to move in search of a new challenge.

The Premier League trio of Arsenal, Spurs and Everton, along with Serie A giants Napoli and Roma, are keen on acquiring the 24-year-old’s services this summer.

Interested parties have already enquired about Zakaria’s situation at Borussia-Park, and Monchengladbach’s hierarchy have not ruled out the possibility of letting him go, with the player having entered the final year of his current deal at the club

And according to German magazine Sport Bild, the Gunners, Tottenham and the Toffees are in talks over a move for the Monchengladbach man.

Both Everton and Spurs are yet to bolster their respective midfield departments in the window, while Arsenal are looking to add more options in the middle of the park.

The Bundesliga outfit are yet to receive any concrete offers for Zakaria, but are suggested to be keen on selling him this summer rather than seeing him leave for free next year.

Zakaria is currently working on returning to full fitness having fallen ill in late July and it remains to be seen where he ends up playing next season with top flight clubs in both Italy and England keen on him.