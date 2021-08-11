Everton have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Denzel Dumfries with the player making it clear that he only wants to join Inter, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 25-year-old has been looking to leave PSV all summer, with the Dutch club also prepared to let him go as part of their plans.

But with less than three weeks left in the window, Dumfries’ future has not been sorted, but he is clear about where he wants to go.

Everton have been in talks with the player’s entourage and have been trying to convince the Dutchman to consider a move to Goodison Park, but they are working under tight budgetary constraints.

And in a blow to the Toffees, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Dumfries has made it clear that he is only interested in a move to Inter.

The Serie A giants have been in contact with Mino Raiola, his agent, and have already offered him a four-year contract.

Inter are also preparing to hold talks with PSV and are prepared to table a fresh bid for him soon.

A move to Inter appeals to him and Dumfries has snubbed the interest from Everton this summer.

Inter are confident that they will be able to reach an agreement to sign the PSV captain in the coming days.