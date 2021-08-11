Everton are yet to find a buyer for James Rodriguez, who Rafael Benitez wants to sell in the ongoing transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Toffees are working under tight budgetary constraints this summer due to the club trying to adhere to the Premier League’s financial regulations.

They have only spent £1.7m to bring in three new players, with Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic joining on free transfers.

Everton are keen to do more, but they are now focused on selling players and making space on their wage bill for new signings.

Benitez is keen to offload Rodriguez and his sizable pay package of £200,000 per week as part of his plans.

But it has been claimed that Everton are yet to find a buyer for the former Real Madrid star.

There is talk of AC Milan being interested in the 30-year-old, but for the moment there is nothing concrete.

The Colombian is believed to be prepared to move on as he is aware that Benitez is unlikely to give him opportunities.

But for the moment, no club have shown the inclination to pay a transfer fee and take on his sizable salary.