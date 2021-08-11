Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic is aware of the need for Blades striker Daniel Jebbison to get significant playing time and revealed that he is open to letting him leave on loan, amidst interest from Sunderland.

Sunderland are interested in acquiring Jebbison’s services on a temporary deal and have touched base with Sheffield United over a loan move for the striker.

As the Black Cats wait for an answer from the Blades, their league rivals Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers are also said to be keen on the Canadian.

With Jebbison attracting significant interest from League One, Sheffield United boss Jokanovic has opened the door for the 18-year-old to leave the club on loan this summer.

Jokanovic hailed Jebbison as one of Sheffield United’s top academy products and revealed that the Blades are considering loaning him out as they are aware of the need for him to get significant playing time.

“You can see how many strikers I have in my team, and you can see how we tried to use them in different positions“, Jokanovic was quoted as saying by The Star.

“When one guy is out [Lys Mousset], it’s a chance for all the players and Jebbo is one of the important products from our academy.

“We believe he has to be on the field, which is the only reason we’re thinking about a situation of loaning him.

“He has the quality but he needs to play games and I don’t know if I have the space for him.

“I believe he can go on loan.”

With Sheffield United seemingly open to letting Jebbison leave on loan, Sunderland will be hoping that they can beat Burton and Doncaster to his signature.