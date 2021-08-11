West Ham United manager David Moyes has insisted that while he hopes to make further signings before the end of the transfer window he is not in a position to guarantee anything.

The Hammers recently signed Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris Saint-Germain to provide competition for long-serving shot-stopper Lukasz Fabianski.

West Ham also want to strengthen in other areas, with the centre-back position a particular spot where the London club are looking to bring in a new player; they are pushing to sign Nikola Milenkovic.

Moyes insisted that while getting a goalkeeper was a positive, West Ham still have some business to do in the summer.

While the Hammers boss stressed that he cannot give any guarantees, he is hopeful that by the end of the window, the West Ham squad will have a few additions.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Moyes said: “We’ve got a goalkeeper in so far but there’s a long way to go in the window.

“We’re happy to have brought in Areola as we felt improving on the competition in the goalkeepers was something we wanted to do.

“Everyone saw how well he performed last season for Fulham.

“I want to make sure we do have competition and I’m hopeful that we will by the end of the transfer window.

“We’re always looking to see what options there are, but I hope by the end of the window we’ll have more additions.

“I can’t guarantee anything.”

West Ham will have the additional burden of playing in the Europa League this season, and Moyes will be keen to see there is enough depth in the squad.