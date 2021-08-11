Joe Willock is likely to become one of the highest-paid players in the Newcastle United squad if he agrees personal terms with the club, according to Chronicle Live.

Newcastle have an agreement in place with Arsenal to sign Willock for a transfer fee of around £25m this summer.

The Magpies have been chasing the midfielder all summer since he had an impressive loan spell at the club in the second half of last season.

The club are now in talks with Willock and his representatives over agreeing on personal terms on a contract.

And it has been claimed that the club are prepared to make him one of their highest earners in the squad.

For the moment, Jonjo Shelvey and Allan Saint-Maximin are the top earners at Newcastle with contracts to the tune of £90,000 per week.

Willock’s camp are pushing for a contract that would represent his importance in the Newcastle squad.

The midfielder played a key role in dragging Newcastle away from the drop zone last season, scoring seven times in the final seven matches.

Steve Bruce would like to get the deal over the line in time for Willock to feature against West Ham at the weekend.