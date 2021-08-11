Sylla Sow has joined Sheffield Wednesday from Dutch club RKC Waalwijk on a two-year deal and could be involved against Doncaster Rovers this weekend, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Hillsborough outfit have enjoyed a busy summer transfer window so far, having signed the likes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi.

Sheffield Wednesday made 25-year-old forward Sow their 13th signing of the summer on Tuesday, acquiring the services of the former RKC Waalwijk man on a free transfer.

While the Owls announced the arrival of the Dutchman on a permanent deal on Tuesday, they did not reveal the length of the contract given to him.

It appears that Sow, who has put an end to his two-and-a-half-year association with RKC Waalwijk, has put pen to paper on a two-year contract with the Yorkshire-based club.

The former Utrecht forward could also be involved in Sheffield Wednesday’s League One game against Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

Sow has completed his ten-day isolation period and is now available for team selection, but it remains to be seen if he will be handed his debut on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday are not done with their transfer business yet and are keen on adding another forward to their squad before the window slams shut.