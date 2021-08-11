Lyon are close to landing Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri on a permanent deal after the Reds lowered their asking price, according to Sky Italia.

Shaqiri is looking to move on from Liverpool this summer and has asked the club to sanction his exit.

Liverpool are willing to let the Switzerland international leave if they receive a suitable offer and a number of enquiries have been made for the player.

The Reds slapped a €14m asking price on a player who is under contract at Anfield until 2022, but with an option for another year.

Now Lyon are closing in and it is claimed Liverpool have reduced their demands; the Reds are only willing to sanction a permanent exit.

The French giants are willing to pay Liverpool €6m to capture Shaqiri.

It is suggested that Liverpool have brought down their demands to €8m and a deal is close to being agreed.

Liverpool snapped up Shaqiri from Stoke City, but he has struggled to force his way into Jurgen Klopp’s team on a regular basis since heading to Anfield.