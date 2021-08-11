Lyon have made contact with Chelsea to discover whether a deal can be done for out-of-favour midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Bakayoko is not in Thomas Tuchel’s plans at Stamford Bridge, but has a number of potential options this summer as he looks to move on.

The last three seasons have seen the midfielder go on loan to AC Milan, then to the club from which he signed, Monaco, and in the last campaign to Napoli.

Both Napoli and AC Milan have been credited with heavy interest in bringing the midfielder back to Italy, but they could face competition from a new entrant into the race.

Lyon have set their sights on Bakayoko and have begun talks with Chelsea regarding him, according to Sky Italia.

The French club have appointed a new coach this season in the form of Peter Bosz and he would be keen to see his side be solid in the middle of the park, and the signing of Bakayoko would help him in his venture.

Lyon have now made contact with Chelsea as they try to work out whether a deal would be possible for them to do.

Last season Bakayoko made 44 appearances for Napoli in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists.