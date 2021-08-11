Manchester United are not interested in a move for Arsenal and West Ham United target Corentin Tolisso, despite claims to the contrary, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have decided that they are willing to part ways with the Frenchman in the ongoing transfer window.

New Bavarians boss Julian Nagelsmann does not see Tolisso playing a role under him and Bayern Munich are prepared to ship him out.

Tolisso’s situation at the Allianz Arena has put several clubs across Europe on alert, with the Premier League trio of Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham linked with him.

However, it appears the Gunners and the Hammers have one fewer club to compete with for the 27-year-old’s signature as the Red Devils are not interested in making a move for him.

Tolisso is available for a cut price fee in the £8.5m range, but he is not among the Mancunians’ targets this summer.

The midfielder has been plagued by fitness issues at Bayern Munich, having joined in the summer of 2017 from French giants Lyon for £38m.

Tolisso has entered the final year of his contract in Munich, where his club are waiting for offers from interested parties, and both Arsenal and West Ham could move for him in the coming weeks.