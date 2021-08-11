Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri is impatient to sell Joaquin Correa as soon as possible and the Italian club could set 15th August as the deadline to sort the Everton and Inter target’s future.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Lazio during the ongoing transfer window, with the player keen to take on a new challenge.

Lazio are prepared to sanction a move for Correa after he asked to leave the club this summer, but are yet to receive an acceptable offer for the forward.

Everton are said to have held talks with the Argentina international’s agent, while Serie A champions Inter are eyeing him as an option to strengthen their attack, with Romelu Lukaku set to leave.

However, with Correa’s suitors yet to put an acceptable bid on Lazio’s table, Sarri is growing impatient over the situation, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero.

Keen to make room and increase the budget for new signings, the Lazio boss is looking to sell the forward as soon as possible.

With the Italian tactician eager to sort the former Sevilla star’s future out, the Serie A club could set 15th August as a deadline to complete his sale.

While Everton have been credited with an interest in Correa, Italian top flight champions Inter appear to be leading the race to sign the forward.

Sarri’s impatience to sell Correa could work in Inter’s favour as Lazio could now reduce their asking price of €40m for the player.