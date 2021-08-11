Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has admitted that the Gunners could sack Mikel Arteta if they do not finish in the top six this season.

Arsenal finished eighth in the league table last season and will not be playing in Europe for the first time in 25 years.

The Gunners have not played Champions League football since the 2016/17 campaign and became more or less a Europa League club in the last four seasons.

There is a feeling with no distractions from European football, Arteta will have a chance to focus more on their league campaign and get the club back into Europe.

And Wilshere stressed that the Spaniard needs to earn at least a top-six spot this season in the Premier League.

He conceded that Arteta could be forced out of the club if Arsenal do not qualify for Europe again.

Asked what the Arsenal manager needs to do to survive, Wilshere said on talkSPORT: “Get into the top six.

“I can’t say [he will be] out but probably yeah, out.”

Arsenal will open their league campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Brentford on Saturday.