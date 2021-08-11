Newcastle United have made an enquiry over the possibility of signing Roma star Carles Perez and are looking to take him to St James’ Park on a low cost deal.

The 23-year-old made a permanent switch to Roma from Barcelona in the summer of 2020 after spending the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan with the Giallorossi.

The winger made 31 appearances in all competitions for Roma in their 2020/21 campaign, scoring three goals and registering three assists in the process.

Newcastle are interested in acquiring the services of the Spaniard and have had him on their radar for over a year.

The Magpies have now made an enquiry to Roma over the possibility of acquiring the services of Perez and are looking to see if they can grab him on a low cost deal, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Roma are keen to offload certain players in order to facilitate new transfers and Newcastle may be able to persuade the Giallorossi to let Perez go.

It is suggested that the Giallorossi could be open to letting Perez leave on loan with an option or an obligation to buy.

Newcastle are operating with a limited transfer budget due to the expected arrival of Joe Willock from Arsenal and it remains to be seen if they can afford Perez.