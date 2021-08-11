Newcastle United could make one further permanent signing this summer other than Joe Willock, according to The Athletic.

Magpies boss Steve Bruce is closing in on his top target in the ongoing transfer window as Newcastle have reached an agreement with Arsenal over a move for midfielder Willock.

The 21-year-old shone in Newcastle colours on loan during the latter half of last season and is nearing a return to Tyneside with the player discussing personal terms with the club, while Bruce is aiming at making more reinforcements this summer.

With Mike Ashley looking to sell Newcastle, Bruce has been handed a limited transfer kitty and if they manage to seal deal for Willock, loan deals would be crucial in bringing in more players.

However, the Tyneside giants have not been ruled out of signing one further player on a permanent deal in the coming weeks, despite finances being tight.

Bruce is looking to bolster his defensive department with a new centre-back, while a new holding midfielder is also on his transfer wish list.

With just over two weeks remaining in the transfer window, Newcastle are edging closer to making Willock their first signing and all eyes will be on how the club continue their transfer business in the coming weeks.

Newcastle kick off their Premier League campaign against West Ham United on Sunday and Magpies faithful will be hoping they see some new faces on the pitch in black and white in the upcoming season.