Arsenal have not made any new bids for Sheffield United shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale despite claims the Gunners are closing in on him, according to BBC Radio Sheffield.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a new shot-stopper to provide competition for Bernd Leno between the sticks and have zeroed in Blades man Ramsdale.

Arsenal saw Sheffield United knock back their initial two offers for the custodian with them failing to match the Yorkshire side’s demands for his signature.

But it has been claimed the capital club are now in advanced negotiations with Sheffield United for Ramsdale, involving £24m in an initial fee plus add-on payments that could take the total sum to £30m, which is around what the Blades are currently valuing him at.

However, claims of Arsenal making swooping for a third time to land the 23-year-old in the ongoing window are wide of the mark.

The Gunners have not gone beyond their initial two attempts to land Ramsdale despite them being claimed to be closing in on a deal for him.

New Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic still sees Ramsdale as his first choice between the sticks, although it has been suggested the player is keen on playing Premier League football this season, with his current club having suffered relegation last term.

With only 20 more days remaining in the transfer window, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will manage to bolster their goalkeeping options before the deadline.