No negotiations are taking place over Marcel Sabitzer leaving RB Leipzig at present, despite the midfielder being linked with Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur, according to German broadcaster Sport1.

The 27-year-old made 27 appearances for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in the process.

The Austrian midfielder is out of contract at RB Leipzig next summer and the club are prepared to sell him for the right price.

Tottenham have been consistently linked with Sabitzer, while fellow Premier League side Arsenal are claimed to be keen.

Bayern Munich recently entered the chase, however it is claimed that there are currently no active negotiations to take Sabitzer away from RB Leipzig.

New Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is thought to be keen on reuniting with the Austrian, whom he coached during his stint as RB Leipzig boss.

RB Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch has expressed uncertainty about whether Sabitzer will remain at the club post the end of the ongoing transfer window.

It remains to be seen if one of the interested parties will open negotiations with RB Leipzig in order to land the signature of the Austrian before the summer transfer window slams shut.