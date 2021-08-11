Everton manager Rafael Benitez has held initial talks with Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff over taking him to Goodison Park this summer, according to The Athletic.

Longstaff made 22 appearances in the Premier League last season for Newcastle and was not an automatic starter in Steve Bruce’s side.

He has a year left on his contract with Newcastle and so far there is no agreement over a new deal between the two camps.

The midfielder is still admired by former Newcastle manager Benitez and he wants to take him to Everton in the ongoing transfer window.

And it has been claimed that the Spaniard has held initial conversations with Longstaff over a switch to Goodison Park.

The former Newcastle boss has kept in touch with the 23-year-old midfielder and is working on taking him to Everton.

But for the moment, Everton are focused on selling players before trying to bring in new signings.

It also remains to be seen whether Bruce would be willing to further weaken his squad in summer where he is yet to bring in any new faces.