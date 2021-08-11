Everton’s new signing Demarai Gray has revealed that Rafael Benitez is constantly picking out areas of his game he can improve, which he is happy to hear.

Gray came up through the youth ranks at Birmingham City before sealing a permanent move to Leicester City in 2016.

The 25-year-old, who was a member of the Foxes squad that won the Premier League in the 2015/16 campaign, completed a move to Bayer Leverkusen from Leicester in January of this year.

Having spent the second half of last season in Germany, Gray returned to England with Everton as they roped him in to Goodison Park earlier this summer.

Gray expressed his delight in teaming up with new Toffees boss Benitez and believes that the Spanish tactician can get the best out of him as he is constantly spotting areas that need attention.

The winger is confident of making further strides in his game under Benitez and revealed that the Toffees manager has instructed him to work on the parts of his game that need improvement.

“I don’t think there’s been a training session yet where Rafa hasn’t told me something I can improve”, Gray told Everton’s matchday programme.

“I don’t want to be told what I am good at – everyone knows what they are good at.

“I want to be told what I can work on.

“I am happy I have a manager like that, an honest manager. I am confident I am going to improve with him.

“For me, it is about achieving consistency and scoring goals and being productive at the top end of the pitch.

“I am an attacker and that is what I am paid to do: put the ball in the net and help create goals for the team, help the team get points.

“I genuinely have a good feeling I am going to progress with Everton and the next few years are going to be some of my best.”

Gray will try to make an instant impact for Everton when the Toffees welcome Southampton to Goodison Park for their first Premier League fixture of the new season on Saturday.