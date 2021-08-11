Roma general manager Tiago Pinto is on his way to London to personally negotiate the signing of Arsenal target Tammy Abraham from Chelsea.

As Edin Dzeko edges closer to a move to fellow Serie A club Inter, who themselves are losing Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, Roma are looking for a replacement.

Jose Mourinho wants Abraham and Roma have reached an agreement with Chelsea on the total cost of the deal, but still need to finalise the exact structure, with a loan plus mandatory purchase option floated.

Arsenal also want Abraham and the striker prefers a move to the Emirates Stadium, leaving Roma with work to do to sell the switch to him.

They have dispatched general manager Pinto to London and he is travelling to the English capital today, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

He will hold talks with Chelsea and also try to convince Abraham to move to Roma.

The Giallorossi have no doubt that Abraham is the man they want to replace Dzeko.

The striker has made over 80 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 30 goals and was part of the squad last season as the Blues won the Champions League.