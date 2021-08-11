Andrea Radrizzani has expressed his disappointment with Leeds United tickets being sold illegally on third party sites and has stressed he is working with the club management to tackle the issue.

The Whites start their Premier League campaign away at Manchester United at the weekend and with only days remaining before kick off, excitement has reached fever pitch.

After over 18 months of restrictions on fan attendance, spectators are allowed back in the stadiums in the 2021/22 season and the Leeds faithful have been pining to see their players in action in the top flight in an Elland Road filled to the rafters.

However, it has emerged third party websites are exploiting the increased demands for Leeds tickets and are selling them illegally for hugely inflated prices.

Whites supremo Radrizzani has admitted he is disappointed with the club’s tickets being sold illegally and believes it is not fair to the fans.

The Italian has stressed he is working with the Leeds management to tackle the issue and work out a solution as soon as possible.

Responding to the news of Leeds tickets being sold illegally, Radrizzani wrote on Twitter: “It is very disappointing to see this situation.

“This is not fair and I am working with the club management to tackle and stop these illegal activities.

Leeds have confirmed tickets obtained from third party platforms will be cancelled and bans will be imposed on anyone involved involved in fraudulent ticketing.