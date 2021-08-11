Tottenham Hotspur have a fourth type of player they would like to recruit in an ideal world before the transfer window slams shut, according to Sky Sports (14:18).

Spurs football managing director Fabio Paratici is hard at work in the transfer market and has already added goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, defender Cristian Romero and winger Bryan Gil to Nuno’s squad.

He is hunting another centre-back and a right-back, while he also wants to bring in an extra striker to play with Harry Kane.

Beyond the three types of players though, Tottenham also have another addition in mind in an ideal world.

The north London club are looking for a creative midfielder.

Paratici feels the squad needs a further injection of creativity and has his eyes out for a player who can do the job.

However, time is against Tottenham in the transfer window and a centre-back and a right-back are their two biggest priorities at present.

While another striker is wanted, if Spurs sold Kane then they would try to bring in two strikers.

Paratici could have a busy end to the transfer window on the agenda as he looks to wheel and deal before it slams shut.