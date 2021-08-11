Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha, but are not willing to pay over €20m for his signature this summer.

The 26-year-old made his way onto the transfer wish list of several clubs after impressing for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal over the course of last season and the summer.

Everton and Tottenham were linked with a move for Palhinha in July and while the Toffees’ interest appears to have cooled down, Spurs remain keen on the midfielder.

According to Portuguese daily Record, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are still interested in acquiring Palhinha’s services from Sporting Lisbon this summer.

However, Tottenham are not willing to pay the Primeira Liga giants a transfer fee in excess of €20m for the Portugal international’s signature.

Palhinha has four more years remaining on his current contract with Sporting Lisbon, who are determined to retain his services beyond the summer.

With the Portuguese outfit keen on holding on to the midfielder for at least one more season, there have been suggestions that his suitors will have to trigger the €60m release clause in his contract to sign him.

Sporting Lisbon, who consider Palhinha as an integral part of their team, are also exploring the possibility of tying him down to a new contract.