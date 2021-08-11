Aston Villa loan star Louie Barry has revealed that he was delighted to make his debut for Ipswich Town in their 1-0 defeat against Newport County in the EFL Cup on Tuesday and feels he was unlucky not to score.

The 18-year-old started up front for the Tractor Boys in their cup tie against the League Two outfit after sealing a loan move to Portman Road from Aston Villa last week.

Barry was unable to find the back of the net in his first outing for Ipswich as they sunk to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Newport County.

The Aston Villa starlet, who was substituted four minutes past the hour mark, revealed his disappointment at Ipswich’s EFL Cup exit but insisted that he was happy to make his debut for the League One side.

Barry reflected on his performance in the cup tie against Newport and insisted that he was unfortunate not to score on his bow for Ipswich.

“The result doesn’t reflect how we played”, the 18-year-old told the Ipswich’s official site.

“I feel like we deserved much more than that but I just don’t think it was our day. We had an offside goal and hit the woodwork twice.

“On a personal note, I thought my debut was good.

“I’m really happy to make my debut.

“I tried to play through the lines and pick passes.

“I was just unlucky to not get a goal. That goes for me and the whole team.”

The young forward will look to demonstrate his prowess in front of goal in the upcoming games for Ipswich.