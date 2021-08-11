Tottenham Hotspur have expressed their delight at new boy Bryan Gil reporting for duty at the club following his Tokyo exploits.

Spurs worked out a deal with Sevilla to snap up the highly rated Spanish winger on an agreement which saw long-time servant Erik Lamela move the other way.

Gil was in action for Spain at the recent Olympic Games, where he picked up a silver medal, and Tottenham had to wait for his arrival.

Spurs now have the Spaniard in the building and have been putting him through their pre-season tests.

And they took to social media to post a video of Gil undergoing the tests, while adding the comment: “He’s here and he’s perfect.”

It remains to be seen how quickly Tottenham will throw the young winger into action, but much is expected of him.

Gil is a highly rated talent and Spurs will be looking to see him quickly get up to speed with Premier League football.

Tottenham are still active in the transfer market as they aim for as many as four new signings, a number which would rise to five if Harry Kane is sold.