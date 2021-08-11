Mathew Ryan has revealed that Arsenal were clear that he was not their top choice with regards to the club wanting to sign a new goalkeeper.

Ryan spent the latter half of last season on loan at Arsenal and made just three appearances for the Gunners.

The north London decided against signing the goalkeeper on a permanent deal in the summer and the Australian joined Spanish club Real Sociedad.

Arsenal are in the market for a goalkeeper and are believed to be keen to sign Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United.

Ryan admitted that his entourage contacted Arsenal early in the summer to find out whether they were interested in signing him.

He revealed that the impression he got was that Arsenal were looking to bring in a homegrown player to occupy the number 2 spot in the squad.

Ryan told Fox Sports: “We enquired but we were told I wasn’t top of their list.

“We got the impression they were looking for a homegrown keeper.”

With three weeks left in the window, Arsenal are yet to bring in cover for Bernd Leno.