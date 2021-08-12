Arsenal are unlikely to revisit their interest in West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone after pulling out of a deal to sign Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale, according to talkSPORT.

The Gunners identified Sheffield United’s Ramsdale as an ideal candidate to bolster their goalkeeping department this summer and there were suggestions that they were closing in on a deal.

It then emerged on Wednesday that the north London club have pulled out of a deal to sign the England international after failing to reach an agreement with the Blades.

Having pulled out of a deal for Ramsdale, Arsenal are now expected to turn to other targets and West Brom’s Johnstone could be a choice should they decide to look for a homegrown option.

However, the Gunners are unlikely to revisit their interest in the 28-year-old despite being linked with a move for him during the ongoing transfer window.

Johnstone has entered the final year of his contract with West Brom and has been heavily linked with a move away from the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

West Ham were credited with an interest in the former Manchester United man, but they went on to sign Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Arsenal’s arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur also considered signing Johnstone before they acquired the services of Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta.