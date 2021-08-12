Celtic are still hopeful of persuading Manchester City starlet Yan Couto to sign on a season-long loan, but it remains to be seen how much longer they will hold on for him, according to Sky Sports (17:15).

The Citizens signed the highly rated teenager from Brazilian side Coritiba last summer.

He spent last season in Spain with Girona on loan, but has since returned to Manchester City and is in demand from a series of clubs, who would like to loan him.

Celtic zeroed in on him earlier this summer, but moved on to other targets as they eyed a speedy signing.

However, despite eyeing Aurelio Buta and Josip Juranovic, Celtic are still trying to convince Couto to make the move to Celtic Park this summer.

It is unclear how long Celtic will wait for Couto to consider his options as boss Ange Postecoglou looks to continue bringing fresh faces through the door.

If Celtic sign either Buta or Juranovic then they face paying a substantial transfer fee, but Couto would be a lower cost option.

He featured in 30 games for Girona last season and Manchester City will be keen for him to continue his development in the upcoming campaign.