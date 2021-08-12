Lyon do not have a deal in place with Liverpool to sign winger Xherdan Shaqiri, but do have an agreement on personal terms with the player.

The Swiss has struggled to clock up game time under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp in recent seasons and has notified the club that he wants to leave this summer in search of a new challenge.

Liverpool are open to letting him go for the right price as he does not play an integral role in Klopp’s plans for the upcoming season.

Lyon are trying to sign him and it appeared in some quarters that a deal was close, but according to French journalist Hugo Guillemet, Les Gones have no agreement with Liverpool.

The French side have managed to agree personal terms with Shaqiri though.

Les Gones have been in talks with the Reds over the winger but are yet to match their asking price for his signature.

Lyon have already seen Liverpool knock back a €4m bid for the 29-year-old and may need to substantially increase their asking price to sign Shaqiri.

Having given his green light to joining Lyon, Shaqiri will be hoping the French side and Liverpool will be able to sort out a deal as soon as possible as he seeks to secure a move away to play top flight football regularly.